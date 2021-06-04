TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Nkechi Blessing reveals why she did not post her wedding photos on social media

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed why she did not post her wedding photos on social media.

According to Nkechi in a recent post on her official Instagram page, many find it hard to believe she is married because she did not post photos from her wedding.

The controversial actress said that the reason why she did not release her wedding photos is that she does not intend to entertain social media users with her marriage.

READ ALSO

Actress, Mercy Aigbe considers marriage again after getting…

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after…

Speaking further, the 32-year-old said that she aims for a good marriage instead and not just a wedding.

In her words;

“Divorce rate is so high because people are ready for weddings, not marriage… Ya all waiting for me to post my wedding pictures before you believe I am married…LMAO! I NBS wants marriage and not a wedding ain’t ready to make my relationship your entertainment”

Reacting to this;

@morethanagirl1 wrote “In conclusion, you no do wedding. You just packed into a man’s house. OK.

@nurse_nwamaka wrote “best thing you can ever do for your life is to keep your marriage private it’s called maturity. Social media has too many drama. love and peace. Only few will understand.”

@adunolar1 wrote “Wedding is just for 1day, marriage is forever know the difference before rushing into it, No joke at all.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her husband, Ned Nwoko on…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post leaving couple…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

Actress, Dakore Egbuson discloses why she never completed her University…

”I married the man I prayed for today” – lady joyfully shares as she gets…

“I feel like a failure” – Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over the…

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan called out over unpaid debt of a car he purchased

Actress, Mercy Aigbe considers marriage again after getting an unexpected…

Nkechi Blessing reveals why she did not post her wedding photos on social media

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More