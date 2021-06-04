Nkechi Blessing reveals why she did not post her wedding photos on social media

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed why she did not post her wedding photos on social media.

According to Nkechi in a recent post on her official Instagram page, many find it hard to believe she is married because she did not post photos from her wedding.

The controversial actress said that the reason why she did not release her wedding photos is that she does not intend to entertain social media users with her marriage.

Speaking further, the 32-year-old said that she aims for a good marriage instead and not just a wedding.

In her words;

“Divorce rate is so high because people are ready for weddings, not marriage… Ya all waiting for me to post my wedding pictures before you believe I am married…LMAO! I NBS wants marriage and not a wedding ain’t ready to make my relationship your entertainment”

Reacting to this;

@morethanagirl1 wrote “In conclusion, you no do wedding. You just packed into a man’s house. OK.

@nurse_nwamaka wrote “best thing you can ever do for your life is to keep your marriage private it’s called maturity. Social media has too many drama. love and peace. Only few will understand.”

@adunolar1 wrote “Wedding is just for 1day, marriage is forever know the difference before rushing into it, No joke at all.”