Nnaemeka Frank a.k.a Emino Emerges the Winner of the Reno5F #NextOPPOMusicStar Contest

After over 10 million streams of the viral OPPO Reno5F song ‘Dance’ featuring Mayorkun & L.A.X; OPPO Nigeria kicked off the Next OPPO Music Star Contest in a bid to deepen its affinity among young Nigerians with strong interests in Music and Entertainment which had participants creatively make a cover of the viral OPPO Song ‘Dance’.

From over 2,200 entries made on the #NextOPPOMusicStar website i.e. www.oppomusicstar.com, 15 contestants were shortlisted through a panel selection and then filtered to 3 finalists through a voting process.

The three (3) young and talented finalists got the opportunity to perform their individual songs on Africa’s biggest Digital Entertainment Platform, AktivatedTV and were posted for an online voting selection as they battled for the Grand Prize. Nnaemeka Frank a.k.a Emino emerged winner after receiving the highest number of votes on his Aktivated Session video post across OPPO Nigeria’s social media pages. Below is a summary of the overall voting performance of the Top 3:

Below is a breakdown of how the fans voted per platform:

Nnaemeka Frank a.k.a Emino will be rewarded with the Grand Prize of N3,000,000 Cash, a brand new OPPO Reno5F Smartphone, a song recording/promotion, mentorship with Energy Gad Do2dtun.

Speaking on the announcement of the winner, the Public Relations Manager of OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Joseph Adeola remarked,

“We created this contest to support upcoming and talented young Nigerians with strong interests in music and entertainment by providing them with resources and the necessary platform they need to take their career to the next level. We are very impressed by the quality of entries submitted and we are even more convinced that our youthful approach as a brand is filled with promise. In the coming months, we intend to use our smartphones to make more impact in the lives of the everyday Nigerian. Riding on the back of a contest like this, we have been able to show the world what the Reno5F can do. Once again, we are grateful for the large turnout among contestants and voters .”

To learn more about the powerful and affordable OPPO Reno5F, visit https://www.oppo.com/ng/smartphones/series-reno/reno5-f/

