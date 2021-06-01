“No Chef Chi, Davido don enter kitchen” – Fans react to the video of Davido cooking his own meal (Watch)

David Adeleke a.k.a Davido , popular Nigerian artiste and DMW boss, was videotaped in the kitchen demonstrating his culinary talents as he cooks his favourite delicacy.

Davido is seen in the viral video cooking his favourite dish, ‘plantain and spicy hot dog stew,’ which is also his late mother’s recipe.

The father of three jokingly referred to the lunch he prepared as “trial and error.”

Read; As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

A fan wrote, “No chef chi, no problem, Davido don enter kitchen”

No Chef Chi, No Problem, Davido don enter Kitchen pic.twitter.com/GLaddmiF8V — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) June 1, 2021

As the video hits the internet, Davido fans are surprised as they hail him and some are of the opinion that his ex-fiancee. Chioma aided him in his culinary skills.

sparkle_looks wrote: He has learnt from Chioma na

iyawo_bobo wrote: Better go and beg Chioma

sympathy533 wrote: We know where he got the talent From

maame__211 wrote: Choima taught him na

its_thebossdaddy wrote: Atleast chioma left some skills behind

belemastowe wrote: Go and beg chef chi to come and cook for you o