TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake –…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after…

“No Chef Chi, Davido don enter kitchen” – Fans react to the video of Davido cooking his own meal (Watch)

News
By San

David Adeleke a.k.a Davido , popular Nigerian artiste and DMW boss, was videotaped in the kitchen demonstrating his culinary talents as he cooks his favourite delicacy.
Davido is seen in the viral video cooking his favourite dish, ‘plantain and spicy hot dog stew,’ which is also his late mother’s recipe.

The father of three jokingly referred to the lunch he prepared as “trial and error.”

READ ALSO

Aloma DMW, Davido’s former PA recounts how he was…

Davido announces a mega “DMW Live In Concert”:…

Read; As fun as it looks this our work no easy – Davido

A fan wrote, “No chef chi, no problem, Davido don enter kitchen”

As the video hits the internet, Davido fans are surprised as they hail him and some are of the opinion that his ex-fiancee. Chioma aided him in his culinary skills.

sparkle_looks wrote: He has learnt from Chioma na

iyawo_bobo wrote: Better go and beg Chioma

sympathy533 wrote: We know where he got the talent From

maame__211 wrote: Choima taught him na

its_thebossdaddy wrote: Atleast chioma left some skills behind

belemastowe wrote: Go and beg chef chi to come and cook for you o

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“No Chef Chi, Davido don enter kitchen” – Fans react to the video of Davido…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

Reactions as Singer, Naira Marley makes new revelation about people abroad that…

Lady expresses shock as she discloses something unusual she found her in a new…

Nigerian man recounts his experience on the first time he saw his roommate…

3 pots got burnt in 2 days – Nigerian man reveals as he commences search…

Boy who was bullied and tagged a “monkey”, buys a house for his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More