TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife,…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation of BJ with Dorathy (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Brighto has reacted after it was alleged that he received a Bl*wjob from Dorathy in the lockdown house.

Recall, days ago during the reunion show, Wathoni angrily disclosed that Dorathy gave someone a BJ in the lockdown house.

Reacting to this, Nigerians claimed that it was Brighto that got a BJ from Dorathy, and they slammed BBNaija organizers for hiding that part from the viewers.

READ ALSO

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” –…

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians…

Brighto, in his reaction to the news, took to Twitter to tell his fans that nobody is holier than the other. According to Brighto, every man’s way is right in his/her own eyes.

In his words;

“Every man’s way is right in his own eyes. Nobody holy pass”.

Watch video of Wathoni revealing the secret;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches at each other ‘over a…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t marry a man whose…

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” – Erica Nlewedim brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More