Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan called out over unpaid debt of a car he purchased

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has been called out by Nigerian crossdresser, Michelle over an unpaid debt of a car that he purchased.

According to Michelle, Duncan bought a car and he has refused to pay up his balance.

Taking to Instagram to expose the actor, Michelle wrote;

“Hmmm… Mofe Duncan or whatever you call yourself, reach out to me and do the needful before I expose you. I have been patient enough… buying car and owing Tueh Tueh“

See how social media users are reacting to this;

@vathorne8 wrote “If person de owe you money you no fit call am ask am? Everything social media”

@officialjoedaniels wrote “Everybody just dey owe dis days…na so the country hard reach??”

@africanflamingo_ wrote “75% of your celebrities buy their cars on instalment plan. Don’t let social media pressurize you, you feed more than these people”