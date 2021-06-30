Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

Recent reports have alleged that Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has welcomed a child with a Nollywood actress identified as Judy.

According to a blogger who shared the information via Instagram, the handsome actor has allegedly been dating the actress for some time before she got pregnant and welcomed a child for him.

Reacting to this however, Nigerians have aired out their displeasure with the actor for allegedly impregnating and welcoming a child for another woman, despite being a married man with kids.

The blogger wrote via Instagram;

“Handsome gangster, sharp shooter with his gorgeous mistress …Congratulations to the newest nolly wood parents.

I think our new baby will be so gorgeous cuz parents are very good looking I must confess”.