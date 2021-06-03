Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe expresses her disgust at the actions of Nigerian lawmakers

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, is upset and disappointed by the Nigerian lawmakers. This came after the House of Representatives’ proposed plan to change the country’s name.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the House of Representatives’ Special Committee on Constitution Review heard a proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic.

The idea was filed to the South West Zonal Public Hearing Committee in Lagos by Adeleye Jokotoye, a tax specialist.

During his presentation, he stated that Nigeria’s existing name was imposed by its previous colonial owners and that it should be replaced.

Mercy Aigbe, who also expressed anger at the Lawmakers, also asked if the name change will solve the country’s numerous problems.

Read; ‘I am strong, hardworking, smart, intelligent’ – Mercy Aigbe gushes over herself

She wrote: So I hear some people are proposing that Nigeria should be given a new name! Abeg is the name issue? Abi will change the name solve our numerous problems??? Walai I am tired of these our stupid lawmakers, exasperated with the system. Me and my Thots! This country hen.