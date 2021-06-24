TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Nollywood Producers Are The Reason Why Many Actresses Bleach Their Skin” – Actress, Charity Nnaji Reveals

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has called out Nollywood producers for being the reason many actresses bleach their skin. Nnaji took to her Instagram stories to appeal to producers to invest in good and quality cameras so as to highlight the beauty of actresses on set.

This will also reduce their preferences for fair girls in Nollywood to avoid the black girls bleaching up their skins.

She wrote;

“Too many fair girls in Nollywood..and believe me movie producers are the reason for the high rate of bleaching in this industry .. invest in a good camera to shoot your film you refuse now you want girls to bleach their *ss out before your movie can come out colorful in Africa Magic and co „nonsense”

