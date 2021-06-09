‘Notorious native doctor’ who reportedly fortifies IPOB/ESN members with charm has been captured in Imo (photo)).

Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, a 40-year-old native doctor who allegedly produces charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and members of the Eastern Network Security, the outlawed IPOB’s security arm, has been arrested by Imo state police.

According to a statement released by Bala Elkana, the state police command’s spokesperson, on June 8, tactical teams of the command stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, along Onitsha road, and arrested a 65-year-old man, Ezeugo Ordu, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA, following diligent and painstaking investigations.

Read; Nigerian Army Reportedly Launch Airstrike In Orlu In Fresh Search Of IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (VIDEO)

Two (2) of the nine suspects caught at the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire alias One Door, 48, and the local doctor, were recognized as members of the hoodlums that attacked Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s private residence and other police stations, according to the spokesperson. They confessed to the crime, according to him, and they also explained their responsibilities during the operations.



He went on to say that the state Commissioner of Police took advantage of the opportunity to reiterate the call for members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state, particularly those who stole police arms and ammunition, to voluntarily surrender so that they could get a “soft landing,” or else they would be arrested and forced to full wrath of the law.