A nursing mother has narrated how her husband got addicted to her brea*t milk after he used it to drink garri and groundnut at night.

According to the woman, their milk had finished and her husband tried out her bre*st milk to drink garri, and since then, he got addicted.

“I put to bed some months back and husband drinks my milk and he’s now addicted. I have started squeezing for him and my baby.

I gave birth to a beautiful healthy child. My husband has been good. He doesn’t allow me move a finger at all.

It started one night, he was hungry and asked me if there was milk for garri and groundnut and I said no. I jokingly said he should use my bre*st mik. Jokingly o. Just joke.

I slept off. In the morning I woke up and saw the milk in the fridge reduced. I asked him and he said he used it with the milk and groundnut and he loved it that I should squeeze more for him.

I thought he was joking. He wasn’t. I did reluctantly and he has been addicted to it. Sometimes he even complains that our baby takes the breast milk too much”…..

