Obama DMW’s death: ‘I am never smoking again’ -Samklef vows

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the death of Davido’s Manager, DMW, music producer, Samklef has vowed never to smoke cigars again.

Recall that Obama DMW was reported dead after having breathing complications. In a leaked chat with Peruzzi, alcohol and cigarettes are part of the things that contributed to the sudden death of Obama DMW.

According to Samklef, his urge to quit smoking 4 to 5 days ago developed from making up his mind.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, the American based was seeing burying three sticks of cigarettes and it’s a way of bidding farewell to smoke.

In his words;

“Na like 4 to 5days ago I stop cigar. Toxic relationships Na him hard pass for this life. So I made up my mind cause everything happens in your mind. Now I’m free from all toxic relationships. Rip cigar once more.”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
