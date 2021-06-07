TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A pastor recently prophesied during a sermon that popular singer, David Adeleke will be poisoned and rushed to hospital.

According to the pastor, someone who is sleeping in the same house with Davido will poison him.

The pastor added that he has been praying to God to avert the danger, but the Lord told him it will happen.

READ ALSO

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and…

“Complete idiots” – Sophia Momodu blasts…

In his words;

“I’ve told you about one singer called Davido abi? They will poison him. I don’t know him. I’ve never seen him in my life. But they will put something inside his drink and he will be rushed to the hospital. He will be admitted. He will be unconscious. I’ve been dealing with it in prayer but the Lord said it will happen. And the person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom…

Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies are not sexually…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More