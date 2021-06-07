“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua finally breaks silence following the death of her husband

Evelyn Joshua, wife of late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) Pastor T.B. Joshua has expressed her pain, following the death of her husband, T.B Joshua.

Recall, during the early hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021, Nigerians woke up to the heart wrenching news that the popular pastor, Temitope Balogun Joshua, is dead.

His death came as a shock to everyone as there have been no reports of the clergyman being sick or having any form of attack.

T.B. Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, in her reaction to the sad incident, noted that it’s only God that can comfort her and the children.

Evelyn Joshua wrote on her page:

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted in the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him.”