TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua finally breaks silence following the death of her husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

Evelyn Joshua, wife of late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, (SCOAN) Pastor T.B. Joshua has expressed her pain, following the death of her husband, T.B Joshua.

Recall, during the early hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021, Nigerians woke up to the heart wrenching news that the popular pastor, Temitope Balogun Joshua, is dead.

His death came as a shock to everyone as there have been no reports of the clergyman being sick or having any form of attack.

READ ALSO

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

T.B. Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, in her reaction to the sad incident, noted that it’s only God that can comfort her and the children.

Evelyn Joshua wrote on her page:

“Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted in the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua

“Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom…

Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies are not sexually…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video)

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More