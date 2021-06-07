Pastor slams Christians who use VPN to access Twitter, quotes Bible verse that says they will be punished by God

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian pastor has reacted to the government’s ban on the microblogging website Twitter, slamming Christians who use a VPN to access Twitter despite the restriction.

The pastor wrote on Facebook ;

As a Christian if u use VPN to access ur Twitter acct. after govt. ban on it… Just know u have sinned against God.

He then went ahead to backup his post with a Bible verse that reads ;

Romans 13:1-2 Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God. So anyone who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and they will be punished.

