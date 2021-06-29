TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

Tonto Dikeh reportedly pregnant for new lover, breaks down in…

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie, Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has continued to drag his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh on Instagram.

It was earlier reported that Bobriksy shaded his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her public display of affection with her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

According to Bob,  should have learnt, following her past experience with her former husband, Churchill, adding that she won’t post the bad times on social media, but the good times.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public…

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at…

Again, the 28-year old has disclosed that the mother of one is owing him N5M and she has refused to pay.

Bob mentioned that Tonto decided to keep malice with him instead of paying up her debts. He added that the actress portrays to be a born again Christian on social media but she smokes marijuana in the corners of her room.

“If they born u well come for me. I can bet my life you can’t cos you know I’m d boss… I will teach you how to throw heavy shade. I go learn that one for school… 5million no be beans o… I get receipt o…. Who can borrow a friend up to 5million dis days… LMAO… Jealous? How biko… Aunty pay your debt… You they owe person… you are still fighting the person… Fear God aunty born again (SK) for corner ” Bobrisky wrote.

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Churchill reacts as video of Tonto…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘I am crying’ Tonto Dikeh reacts as Nkechi Blessing splashes…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Just In: Davido’s Aide, Obama DMW Is Dead (Details)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

Breaking!!! FG Arrests Nnamdi Kanu (Details)

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at his birthday ceremony…

(Video) Fans react to Tiwa Savage son, Jamil’s graduation speech

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More