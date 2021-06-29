‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie, Tonto Dikeh

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has continued to drag his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh on Instagram.

It was earlier reported that Bobriksy shaded his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over her public display of affection with her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

According to Bob, should have learnt, following her past experience with her former husband, Churchill, adding that she won’t post the bad times on social media, but the good times.

Again, the 28-year old has disclosed that the mother of one is owing him N5M and she has refused to pay.

Bob mentioned that Tonto decided to keep malice with him instead of paying up her debts. He added that the actress portrays to be a born again Christian on social media but she smokes marijuana in the corners of her room.

“If they born u well come for me. I can bet my life you can’t cos you know I’m d boss… I will teach you how to throw heavy shade. I go learn that one for school… 5million no be beans o… I get receipt o…. Who can borrow a friend up to 5million dis days… LMAO… Jealous? How biko… Aunty pay your debt… You they owe person… you are still fighting the person… Fear God aunty born again (SK) for corner ” Bobrisky wrote.