‘Pay up your debt’- Car dealer pleads with Dino Melaye to pay up the balance of the car he bought since 2019

Social Media drama
By San

Dino Melaye, a renowned Nigerian politician, has been singled out by an Instagram car dealer for alleged unpaid debt.
Former Senator for Kogi, who never misses an opportunity to showcase his exotic automobiles on social media, recently posted photographs of himself in a Rolls-Royce with the remark, “As usual, talk your rubbish while l cruise The RR.”

When the vehicle dealer saw the sign, he took advantage of the occasion to remind him about the purported car debt, revealing that all attempts to contact him had failed.

According to the dealer the Politician is yet to pay up the balance of a white Mercedes Benz Jeep he purchased from him since 2019.

“Sir, you still have outstanding balance to pay unique motors. All effort’s to reach you and Moses proved abortive. Please pay up sir”. He wrote.

The dealer also shared a photo of Dino posing beside the said car and captioned it, “We just wanna be paid balance of this car since 2019. Is it too much to ask @Dinomelaye”.

See his posts below:

 

