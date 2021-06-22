“People still find it funny when I tell them I’m a Virgin” – Broda Shaggi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Popular social media comedian and actor, Broda Shaggi has shared his sexual status with social media users.

Broda Shaggi revealed that he is a virgin and anytime he opens up to people about him being a virgin, people find it funny, however, what he said remains what he said and he vowed to stay a virgin till he marries.

The hilarious actor made this known in reaction to a post former Big Brother Naija housemate, Broda Shaggi made where she claimed she is a virgin and still single furthering that she will remain a virgin till thy kingdom come.

He said;

People still find it funny when I tell them I’m a Virgin and I will remain that way till I get married. I said what I said. It’s the “till I get married” for me

