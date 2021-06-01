Peruzzi and influencer, Ogechi Ukonu allegedly in a romantic relationship

Recent reports have alleged that Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, is in a romantic relationship with Instagram Influencer, Ogechi Ukonu, popularly known as Caramel Plugg.

Instagram blogger, Cutie_julls, who shared the story via her page, claimed that Ogechi Ukonu is madly in love with the singer, and she hopes the relationship leads to marriage.

The blogger wrote:

“Singer Peruzzi and his new babe as legit confirmed by trusted amebo plug, Cutie. Congratulations to the new couple. Las las, na knacking dem go knack and pepper we small But they can’t stop us from poke nosing abi?

Ladies and gentlemen, Peruzzi’s new babe is no other than our famous Instagram “E dey Shake” influencer, Ogechi

Hopefully this will be the one we’ll take to the alter cuz I learnt mama is really in love”.