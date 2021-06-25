TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has become a subject of ridicule on social media after she stormed the road with a placard to plead to her man for forgiveness.

The heartbroken lady was spotted in a video holding a placard and asking for her boyfriend’s forgiveness.

The unidentified lady stormed a road in Lagos and displayed a placard with the inscription;

“Akindele Ademola. Pls 4 give me. I love u”, with the lover’s photos affixed to it.

She stood at a road intersection as she held the cardboard paper up to her face level, with eye witnesses gazing at her in amazement.

Also, her boyfriend’s supposed social media handle was written as @akinmodel.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some fans advised that the lady should just forget the man and focus on herself.

Watch the video below;

