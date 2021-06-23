‘Please I want to go for Big Brother” – Toke Makinwa cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
I cant wait to find true love again -Token Makinwa remains hopeful

Toke Makinwa has taken to Twitter to make known her wish to be a Big Brother housemate.

This comes after ex-housemate Dorathy disclosed during the reunion show that she had oral sex with Brighto and Ka3na bragged about having sex with Praise on her bed.

The reunion show has been filled with controversies with some housemates caught up in different arguments related to s*x issues

According to the OAP, she really wants to go for the reality show and she needs help on how to get into the house.

In her words;

”Na to go BBrother this year o, pls is form out already?” “Ahhhh Big Brother Nigeria should not close form this year o, is there late entry fee? Pls I want to go this year.”

Via Gistreel
