‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she finally unveils her baby’s face

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has finally unveiled her baby’s face.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the excited mum announced the birth of her baby on Instagram.

The actress has finally shown the world what her baby looks like and also her names.

Captioning the photo, Uche asked her fans to pray for her because she has not been sleeping well since she welcomed her baby.

According to Uche Ogbodo, her baby sleeps for a long period during the day and rarely sleep for long hours at night, and she ends up staying awake all through the night.

“Hello Fam, Say A tiny hello to my Beautiful Bunny, CHIMSIMDIRI LUMINA UGWOEGBU. Please Pray for Me guys, She has already Started Sleeping now, next wake up time is 9 pm Which means, My Night Vigil has Commenced again! No sleep for Me tonight Chai.” Uche wrote.

See photos of the baby below;