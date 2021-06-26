TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she finally unveils her baby’s face

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has finally unveiled her baby’s face.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the excited mum announced the birth of her baby on Instagram.

The actress has finally shown the world what her baby looks like and also her names.

READ ALSO

‘Pretenders and hypocrites’ – Etinosa…

Funke Akindele reacts to BBNaija reunion show

Captioning the photo, Uche asked her fans to pray for her because she has not been sleeping well since she welcomed her baby.

According to Uche Ogbodo, her baby sleeps for a long period during the day and rarely sleep for long hours at night, and she ends up staying awake all through the night.

“Hello Fam, Say A tiny hello to my Beautiful Bunny, CHIMSIMDIRI LUMINA UGWOEGBU. Please Pray for Me guys, She has already Started Sleeping now, next wake up time is 9 pm Which means, My Night Vigil has Commenced again! No sleep for Me tonight Chai.” Uche wrote.

See photos of the baby below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking weed goes viral on…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Please pray for me’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she…

‘Birds of same feather’ – Femi Fani-Kayode dragged over his…

BBNaija Lucy tenders unreserved apology to Ka3na after making her cry in public

Lady calls out Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly allowing their blood sister…

Dino Melaye reacts after his voicenote with actress, Iyabo Oyo was leaked online

Lady celebrates 2 months of having a tattoo of Atiku Abubakar on her legs…

Somebody you should have kept lowkey to yourself – Bobrisky drags Chidimma…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More