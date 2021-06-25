Father of Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, the 21-year-old girl who confessed to killing the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police command.

A police source who spoke on condition of anonymity to Punch, said Chidinma’s father was arrested for violently resisting the arrest of his daughter when the police visited their home on Wednesday, June 23.

The source added that the man did not believe that his daughter committed any crime until she confessed on Thursday, adding that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

“She (Chidinma) stays with her dad. Her dad and mom don’t live together. Her father was arrested on Wednesday because he resisted his daughter’s arrest. He never believed that his daughter committed any crime until Thursday. He is at Panti as we speak, but he was not paraded today (Thursday),” the source said

Meanwhile, lecturers and students of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, are reacting to the news of the murder. A lecturer in the department, who spoke to one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity said

“I know her (Chidinma) because of her beauty and innocent look. She is an introvert to the core. Left for her striking beauty, she is not likely to be noticed by anyone, because she doesn’t talk in class.”

Another lecturer also confirmed that Chidinma is a 300-level student in the department.

“Yes, in our group chats, where there are several professors, it was confirmed that she is a 300-level part time student of Mass Communication, UNILAG,” the lecturer said

One of the classmates, who spoke on condition of anonymity said

“Yes, she (Chidinma) is a 300-level part time student of Mass Communication. I know her, but we are not on talking terms; she doesn’t interact with many people. She is a recluse.

She is a cool girl, who comes for lectures and leaves afterwards; she has few friends, who she talks to. I don’t really know much about her.”