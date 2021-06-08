‘Praying for Nigeria without action won’t work’ – Fans react to video of Toyin Abraham praying for the nation

Social media users have reacted to a video of actress, Toyin Abraham praying for Nigeria.

In the video, the mother of one was praying for Nigeria and the people who live in the country.

According to Instagram users, Toyin‘s prayers for Nigeria won’t work if the people don’t act.

Speaking further, these people urged Nigerians to wake up and act instead of praying for Nigeria to be fixed.

See some comments below;

@maria_officialll_65 wrote “Prayers don’t work without actions”

@4labewonder wrote “Prayer is needed but not all this bastard clout chasing Omo e be like play for una eye abi”

@a4.autos wrote “Abeggiiii! Prayer can’t fix Nigeria, actions and accountability will! World powers don’t do daily devotion! Wake up Nigerians!!!”

Watch the video below;