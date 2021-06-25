TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Lady shares her experience with man who placed his head on her…

‘Pretenders and hypocrites’ – Etinosa blasts unfaithful men

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Actress Etinosa
Actress Etinosa

Actress, Etinosa has taken to her Insta-story on Instagram to blast unfaithful men who cheat on their wives.

According to the mother of one, men intentionally marry women that society perceives as responsible but end up cheating on them with the ones they are not proud to take home.

Speaking further, Etinosa said these type of men are pretenders and hypocrites who are deceiving themselves.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele reacts to BBNaija reunion show

Tonto Dikeh gifts herself a multi million naira car for her…

In her words;

“After you marry ‘Society spec’ ‘God fearing’ to please family and society you will keep the innocent woman at home ad ‘baby-making machine’ ‘home maker’ and go rent Airbnb for your real spec, your kind, your soul mate, your fellow drug and alcohol addict that truly makes you happy.
Are you not deceiving yourself? Why don’t you just marry your spec and build your home in love and happiness?? Why can’t you just be true to yourself and marry not for society validation??
A lot of pretenders and hypocrites causing themselves and their partner’s grief. Same goes to men who marry model coke bottle but their true spec is plus size fat. Same for men who marry women when their true spec is men… All of you continue deceiving yourself”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Pretenders and hypocrites’ – Etinosa blasts unfaithful men

A BBNaija housemate will set the house ablaze – Pastor prophesies (Details)

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

Duncan Mighty shares video kissing his new lover, months after accusing his…

Reality TV Star, Nina, confined to a wheelchair at an airport after her plastic…

‘I don’t have patience’ – BBNaija Lucy defends herself…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More