‘Pretenders and hypocrites’ – Etinosa blasts unfaithful men

Actress, Etinosa has taken to her Insta-story on Instagram to blast unfaithful men who cheat on their wives.

According to the mother of one, men intentionally marry women that society perceives as responsible but end up cheating on them with the ones they are not proud to take home.

Speaking further, Etinosa said these type of men are pretenders and hypocrites who are deceiving themselves.

In her words;

“After you marry ‘Society spec’ ‘God fearing’ to please family and society you will keep the innocent woman at home ad ‘baby-making machine’ ‘home maker’ and go rent Airbnb for your real spec, your kind, your soul mate, your fellow drug and alcohol addict that truly makes you happy.

Are you not deceiving yourself? Why don’t you just marry your spec and build your home in love and happiness?? Why can’t you just be true to yourself and marry not for society validation??

A lot of pretenders and hypocrites causing themselves and their partner’s grief. Same goes to men who marry model coke bottle but their true spec is plus size fat. Same for men who marry women when their true spec is men… All of you continue deceiving yourself”