Prince Harry and Megan Sparkle welcome their second child

British Royal family member, Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Sparkle have welcomed their second child.

In a statement released by the family, it was mentioned that the child was born on Friday, 4th of June in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California and she weighs 7 lbs 11 oz.

The baby was said to be named after Harry‘s late mum, Diana.

The statement reads;

“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Taking to social media to congratulate the couples, Meghan’s friend, Misan Harriman, tweeted “Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family!”

This good news comes barely 2 months after the death of Queen’s Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip.