Prince Harry and Megan Sparkle welcome their second child

Entertainment
By Kafayat
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)

British Royal family member, Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Sparkle have welcomed their second child.

In a statement released by the family, it was mentioned that the child was born on Friday, 4th of June in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California and she weighs 7 lbs 11 oz.

The baby was said to be named after Harry‘s late mum, Diana.

The statement reads;

“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Taking to social media to congratulate the couples, Meghan’s friend, Misan Harriman,  tweeted “Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family!”

This good news comes barely 2 months after the death of Queen’s Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip.

Via Instagram
