Entertainment
By Shalom

Princess Shyngle has taken to Instagram to address women who allow their men keep female besties and go on vacations together.

According to Princess, there is no such thing as male and female being besties and the both of them will certainly smash at some point.

According to her, there will be no intimate relationship between them, only if the man in question is 100% gay.

“There is no such thing as a man and woman being besties. It’s either they are sleeping together or one is crushing on the other.

The first man I ever got married to was my bestie for over 10 years. And everytime I see him we f*ck. He had a girl and I had a man but that didn’t stop us. His girl believed it she would actually let us hangout and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later they broke up and we got married.

“As for me there is no way in hell I will let my man have a female bestie 🤣😂, cuz I remember when I was forming bestie with someone for 10 years and his girl believed it she would actually let us hangout and chill and my man at the time also believed it and 10 years later we got married 😂🤣😂

I can imagine what is going through their mind now 😂🤣… all my life I’ve tried having a male bestie but all want to smash at some point……… long story short never encourage or entertain your partner being bestie and sharing bed , taking trips with the opposite sex because they’re definitely fc.king oh unless he’s gay 😘😄”

