Prophet T.B. Joshua dies 8 days to 58th birthday News By San Last updated Jun 6, 2021 Share The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has issued the statement below to confirm the death of its founder, the popular Prophet T.B. Joshua. Born June 12, 1963, he was 57. Read the statement below: READ ALSO “I will not celebrate my birthday this year”… Jun 7, 2021 Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is… Jan 10, 2021 PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021 “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7 On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.” God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for. As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”. Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family. Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.” One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear. Share RELATED STORIES Tax expert Olanike Disu dies 24Hrs after celebrating her birthday Lady dies on her birthday after her boyfriend beat her up Blessed to see another year - Anthony Joshua says as he marks 31st birthday Photo from Aliko Dangote 58th birthday dinner TRENDING ‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,… Jun 6, 2021 “Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn… Jun 7, 2021 “He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife… Jun 7, 2021 Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua Jun 6, 2021 Actress, Anita Joseph opens up on her infertility challenges Jun 5, 2021 How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital Jun 7, 2021 “I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of… Jun 7, 2021 Prev Next 1 of 4 LATEST UPDATES “Be your own sugar daddy” – Tonto Dikeh admonish young ladies on the importance… Jun 7, 2021 Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the death of TB Joshua Jun 7, 2021 “Don’t let me regret this marriage” – Bride warns groom… Jun 7, 2021 Actor Mr Ibu reacts to speculations that men with potbellies are not sexually… Jun 7, 2021 One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor prophesies (Video) Jun 7, 2021 “He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife… Jun 7, 2021 My friend slept with my husband to prove to me that my husband is not good for… Jun 7, 2021 Older Posts