Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after buying herself a brand new Lexus SUV (video)

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, has bought a new whip for herself.

The report revealed the new whip is a brand new Lexus SUV.

However, what has got many Nigerians talking on social media is the fact that the actress gifted the SUV to herself and was in shock when the ride was delivered to her on Monday, May 31.

See also: Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress her

Her friends and colleagues, Belinda Effah and Mimi Orjiekwe, were present when the ride was delivered to her and captured her surprise.

Watch the video below

Some Nigerians stressed that they don’t understand the reason why she is shocked if she bought with her money.