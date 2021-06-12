Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an ‘ungodly position’ (Video)

Pastor Odumeje, the controversial man of God, has caused a stir online once again after performing deliverance on a reverend sister in an unusual stance.

After delivering a woman in a seductive posture, the Indaboski Bahose, whose name made the rounds with the passing of famed comedienne Ada Jesus, is back in the spotlight.

Pastor Odumeje may be seen lying over a woman during a church service, making “questionable gestures” with his waist while on the woman, according to a video circulating on social media.

The assembly stared in awe as the prophet allegedly performed the miracle on the woman.

Take a look at the video below…

See how Nigerians reacted below …

thelronn1 said;

My God, what’s this world turning into? May forgive our sins in jesus name amen

olatope2k1;

This people should stop given Christianity dirty names now. Haba what is this rubbish in the name of deliverance. His congregation dey under spell already cos if not how person go stay calm for this rubbish now. God forgive us and show mercy on us all ooo.

f_d_gal;

Deliverance in this position? Wahala be like…..

moses_ashadu;

Werey dey measure missionary

steepeson;

Make God not lemme see problem that will carry me to this kind of place

muyiwa_kaaku;

This is the man you guys were praising and cursing Baba adeboye and the rest for.. Sigh

opanorati;

Government should arrest this man now enough is enough

itsmonwilliam;

wonder how they call this man a man of God