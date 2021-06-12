TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend,…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer,…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” –…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

“He injected something in my drink” – Lady…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an ‘ungodly position’ (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

Pastor Odumeje, the controversial man of God, has caused a stir online once again after performing deliverance on a reverend sister in an unusual stance.

After delivering a woman in a seductive posture, the Indaboski Bahose, whose name made the rounds with the passing of famed comedienne Ada Jesus, is back in the spotlight.

READ ALSO

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

Popular Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ Welcomes…

Pastor Odumeje may be seen lying over a woman during a church service, making “questionable gestures” with his waist while on the woman, according to a video circulating on social media.
The assembly stared in awe as the prophet allegedly performed the miracle on the woman.

Take a look at the video below…

 

 

See how Nigerians reacted below …

thelronn1 said;
My God, what’s this world turning into? May forgive our sins in jesus name amen

olatope2k1;
This people should stop given Christianity dirty names now. Haba what is this rubbish in the name of deliverance. His congregation dey under spell already cos if not how person go stay calm for this rubbish now. God forgive us and show mercy on us all ooo.

f_d_gal;
Deliverance in this position? Wahala be like…..🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️

moses_ashadu;
Werey dey measure missionary😂

steepeson;
Make God not lemme see problem that will carry me to this kind of place

muyiwa_kaaku;
😂 This is the man you guys were praising and cursing Baba adeboye and the rest for.. Sigh

opanorati;
Government should arrest this man now enough is enough

itsmonwilliam;
wonder how they call this man a man of God

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend, shares his story…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet Joshua Iginla

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer, Simi laments over…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot at Rev Chris…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Native doctor who helped in the murder of the missing NSCDC officer used by her…

Applause from Nigerians as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde joins June 12…

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He Started His…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Dancer Kaffy drops a thought-provoking message for ladies who actively date…

Nigerians trying to renew their passports get into a fight with the official at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More