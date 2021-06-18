Reactions as Tonto Dikeh receives ‘No 1 dad’ badge during father’s day celebration at son’s school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to photos of actress, Tonto Dikeh’s special recognition as No 1 dad during father’s day celebration at her son’s school.

This comes after the mother of one flooded her official Instagram page with photos from the father’s day celebration at her son’s school.

Captioning the post, Tonto wrote;

“I am determined to make you know/believe and understand that you can do anything you put your heart to do and do it… My greatest gift is the strength of a thousand Lions… #Nothinglostnothingbroken… It’s mama de papa for me… KingTonto #TontoDikhe #KingAndredikeh #mamaafrica #radical4Jesus #mamaking #mamadepapa #mrmom #hom.minister of Happiness”

See the photos below;

Reacting to this;

@hayorbeesee wrote “No matter how hard you try, the only human you can be to your son is a Mother”

@alabofa_ot wrote “As a woman, you can never fill the void”

@amandalin63 wrote “If the child grows he will still love to meet the father no matter what”

@general.abacha wrote “Why is she trying so bad to be a Dad…. She’s on the path of being the greatest mum ever but can’t stop being a dick…. Kuku be #1, Grandma and Granddad…. Oshii”

@missoyebola wrote “Freedom to be whatever you wan be, however, there is a role a father plays in a child’s life ( even a deadbeat father, let the child understand that the issue is from the deadbeat father and not the sweet child )”

Via Instagram
