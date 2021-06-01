Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new video

Trolls on Instagram mocked reality tv star and influencer Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, when she showed off her natural face in a new video.

Tacha made a before/after wearing cosmetics video of herself having fun outside of the country in a new video.

The viral video has gained a lot of attention, with many fans surprised that she doesn’t look anything like her well-dressed face.

See the video below;

Here are some reactions below;

