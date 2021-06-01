Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Trolls on Instagram mocked reality tv star and influencer Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, when she showed off her natural face in a new video.
Tacha made a before/after wearing cosmetics video of herself having fun outside of the country in a new video.

Read; Some of us still have sleepless nights just to make ends meet – Tacha

The viral video has gained a lot of attention, with many fans surprised that she doesn’t look anything like her well-dressed face.

A post shared by TACHA🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@symply_tacha)

Here are some reactions below;

@rudybundini; The transformation
idandizzy: Outside baby
lucas_thugga21; calm down oga..u making to much noise lately

 

 

 

