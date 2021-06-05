Reality Tv Star, Erica speaks on her biggest regret in the Big Brother house

Erica Nlewedim, a Nollywood actress and reality star, has spoken out about her regrets from her experience on Big Brother Naija.

The gorgeous actress was a guest on a radio show in Wazobia for an interview, where she reflected on her time in the Big Brother Naija house. Recall that after a drunken altercation with Laycon, Erica was disqualified from the “lockdown” edition of the show, and she’s now acknowledged that she regrets it.

Read; There is little madness and mayhem – Erica says as she rates Abuja higher than Lagos

In the interview, the journalist asked she, “what is your regrettable action when you were Inside Big Brother House?”

She responded ;

“I regretted drinking alcohol when I was inside Big Brother Naija’s house because it led to my disqualification from the show.”