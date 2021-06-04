Regina Daniels’ brother identified as Sweezy on Instagram has subtly thrown shades at Regina’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young boy who went live on Instagram with his brother, Sammy was heard mocking the billionaire over light issue.

Sweezy who was disappointed after meeting darkness at the billionaire’s house, said he never expected the billionaire not to have steady light.

He stated that despite all the money that Ned Nwoko is enjoying, he wasn’t able to maintain constant electricity in his house, adding that Ned Nwoko even has a private jet.

“So upon all the money Regina and Ned dey chop, light still dey off for their house” Ned get private jet o, Sweezy said during the live video.

