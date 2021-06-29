Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son, Munir Nwoko on his birthday.

Sharing an adorable video via her IG page, the young mother wrote;

“Words fail me to put in writing how happy I am to be blessed with you my pride…..

On this day 1yr ago I was blessed with the most precious gift I could ever ask for…… my son…. My first child….my jewel….. my pride….. my most adorable…..my blessing……my fruit…..you are my all in one blessing MUNIR

Whenever I look at him, my first words “kai you are so cute” I say this after examining all his amazing features… from his hair- to his eyes- to his lashes- to his ears- to his nose- to his lips and then to his skin…you are just so adorable my child…

Join me to celebrate this milestone…. Here the true journey of parenting, morals and values begins and I promise to walk through it with you . 😭

My child may you remain a blessing that you are to me, your father, and your generation, may you stand out among your peers, may your light continuously shine like the sun so high in the sky, may you always be the head and never the tail,

may you grow to me a man of emulation and inspiration to your generation…. You were born my king and a king you shall remain… Happy birthday to my world best mummy loves you now and forever ! @princemunirnwoko”