Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels has reacted after her brother, Sweezy subtly threw shades at her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on live video.

Her brother who went live on Instagram with their brother, Sammy was heard mocking the billionaire over light issue.

Sweezy who was disappointed after meeting darkness at the billionaire’s house, said he never expected the billionaire not to have steady light.

He stated that despite all the money that Ned Nwoko is enjoying, he wasn’t able to ensure that he gets constant electricity.

“So upon all the money Regina and Ned dey chop, light still dey off for their house”, Sweezy said during the live video.

Regina Daniels who was present at the scene asked her brother – “wetin dey do you?”

Watch video below;

