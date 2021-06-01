Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as “ashawo”

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted after a troll referred to her mother as an “ashawo”.

Her mother, Rita Daniels got into an online fight with a troll who referred to her as an “ashawo mama”.

Rita Daniels in her response, laid curses on the troll, saying the troll isn’t worthy to have a mother adding that his mother would never rest in peace.

The troll fired back at Rita Daniels saying Rita Daniels would also join his mother soon and her children will cry on her grave.

Reacting to this, Regina Daniels went for a hunt for the owner of the troll page, but was however unsuccessful.

Regina wrote;

“Why can’t I find this page”.

See her post below;