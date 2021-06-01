TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake –…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every…

Daddy Freeze reacts as a man challenges him to heal a mad man in…

Striking resemblance between Simi and her daughter generates…

Love is a beautiful thing – Princess Shyngle hints at…

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as “ashawo”

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted after a troll referred to her mother as an “ashawo”.

Her mother, Rita Daniels got into an online fight with a troll who referred to her as an “ashawo mama”.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child…

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who…

Rita Daniels in her response, laid curses on the troll, saying the troll isn’t worthy to have a mother adding that his mother would never rest in peace.

The troll fired back at Rita Daniels saying Rita Daniels would also join his mother soon and her children will cry on her grave.

Reacting to this, Regina Daniels went for a hunt for the owner of the troll page, but was however unsuccessful.

Regina wrote;
“Why can’t I find this page”.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

That a pastor steals, drinks or womanizes doesn’t make him fake – Prophet Gaisie…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress…

Daddy Freeze reacts as a man challenges him to heal a mad man in Lucifer’s name

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

I must finish her spiritually – Speed Darlington vows after a lady…

Reactions as Actress, Nuella Njubuigbo, expresses ‘shock’ after…

Lady reveals how her Ex husband stole graveyard flowers every morning to impress…

Rema sparks reaction as he shows off his N11M ”Diamond Grills”

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him she’s engaged…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More