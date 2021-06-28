Regina Daniels reveals plans to invite 30 fans to her son’s first birthday party

Regina Daniels has announced that she would be inviting 30 of her fans to her son’s birthday party tomorrow, 29th of June, 2021.

According to the excited mum of one, the party is going to be lavish and Ultimate.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, Regina wrote;

“It’s our son’s first birthday party and we will be inviting 30 fans to come party with us in lavish style. Go to @princemunirnwoko page and comment on the last post with the hashtag #TotheMoonAndBack

30 persons will be selected randomly and invited to the ultimate party. You must be following Moon.

@princemunirnwoko #TotheMoonAndBack2021”

Reacting to this;

@cy_onyinye14 wrote “I will be glad to attend his birthday party with my son because i trust the fun will be unlimited. Thank you so much”

@tad_gramm wrote “He is so fine… How time flies, I pray you grow up to be strong and great”

@vanessaedi__ wrote “My cloth is ready … #TotheMoonAndBack”