Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover at his birthday ceremony generate comments

Romantic photos of Tonto Dikeh and her politician lover, Prince Kpokpogri from his birthday ceremony last weekend have generated lots of comments on social media.

Recall that the mother of one recently revealed to the world that she has moved on and found love again with the romantic birthday message she wrote for Kpokpogri.

According to Tonto, Kpokpogri is the love of her life and he changed her into the woman she has become, adding that his love is the most precious gift to her and she loves him so much.

In the photos which are presently going viral on social media, Tonto and her new lover were seen in each other’s arms, kissing and hugging.

See the photos below;

See how some social media users reacted to the photos;

@marshees_cookies wrote “It’s the way he hug her for me. It’s like baby I’ve got you. I’m so happy for Tonto she deserves all the love and happiness.”

@i_i_koksi wrote “She’s lovely and deserves nothing but happiness. Fast fingers,snatchers please I beg you people to stay away.”

@bells.skincare wrote “I’m happy she found love again”

@_chedeemah wrote “Awww They look so good together…. I’m so happy for her. May God perfect their union”

@ebelechuku7 wrote ” I feel her joy and pain. Keep shinning bright like a diamond”

@therealjokegold wrote “The way he held her i wanna be held like that”