TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house –…

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to Churchill

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Rosy Meurer has melted the heart of many on social media with her father’s day message to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill.

According to the mother of one, Churchill is a fabulous and selfless man and she is grateful to be sharing life and parenthood with her.

Speaking further, the Gambian born actress said that Olakunle Churchill is the man of her heart.

READ ALSO

Rosy Meurer dragged for always posting only videos of…

“My king is 3 months today!” Actress, Rosy Meurer celebrates…

Sharing a photo of Churchill with their son, Rosy wrote;

“𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘩𝘶𝘴𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝘧𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳.
𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘴𝘰 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦, 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘧𝘢𝘣𝘶𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶.
𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘢 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘥𝘶𝘰! 𝘏𝘈𝘗𝘗𝘠 𝘍𝘈𝘛𝘏𝘌𝘙𝘚 𝘋𝘈𝘠 𝘛𝘖 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘔𝘈𝘕 𝘖𝘍 𝘔𝘠 𝘏𝘌𝘈𝘙𝘛 @olakunlechurchill BLESS YOU PAPA”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How our children found out that a pastor slept with their mom – Timi…

Nursing mother cries out after her husband used her br3ast milk to drink garri…

#BBNaijaReunion: I gave you a bl*wjob in the house – Wathoni and Dorathy…

Actress Uche Ogbodo opens up on why she decided to have her kids out of wedlock

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi tenders…

Footballer, Jude Ighalo reacts after his wife called him “father…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other housemates at the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to Churchill

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo reacts to…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

‘You sacrificed alot for us’ – Actress, Funke Akindele…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More