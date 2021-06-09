TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nigerian singer and judge on the Nigerian Idol TV show, Seyi Shay has finally opened up on beef with Tiwa Savage, following their recent fight at a salon.

While narrating her side of the story, Seyi Shay disclosed that before the argument at salon took place between her and Tiwa Savage, she had walked over to say hi to Tiwa, who greeted her back while they shared fleeting glances at each other.

Seyi Shay added that 20 minutes after the greeting, Tiwa walked over to her and that was how the argument started.

Shay revealed she was shocked by the unexpected outburst stressed that Savage’s beef with her was not about the #FvckYouChallenge verse she recorded in April 2019 as she confirmed that they have met each other more than twice since her #FvckYouChallenge and they exchanged pleasantries on all occasions.

“We’ve even entered private jet together, we’ve taken pictures together,” Shay said.

To her, the beef is way more than that as made some accusations towards Tiwa Savage.

Listen to the audio below;

