‘She Went Naked In front Of Him Many Times’- Niece discloses why Princess wants to tarnish Baba Ijesha’s image

A family member of troubled Nollywood star Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, has revealed why Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, is attempting to smear the actor’s reputation.

Princess wants to destroy the actor’s reputation because of his burgeoning fame, according to Ewatomilola Ayeni, a self-proclaimed niece of Baba Ijesha.

While speaking to journalists at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, Ayeni revealed this.

She claims the actor is not a pedophile because she lived with him and he never sexually abused her.

Ewatomilola Ayeni alleged that Princess severally went naked before Baba Ijesha while seducing him.

Ayeni urged the government to carry out a proper investigation on the allegation against Baba Ijesha.

“I have lived with him all my life and he never abused me. They want to tarnish his image because of his fame.

“The government should ensure that the innocent does not die in the place of the guilty because anyone who hears one side of the matter without hearing the other side is evil, because he (Baba Ijesha) knows nothing about this case,” she said.

On April 22, 2021, the Lagos State Police Command arrested Baba Ijesha, a comedy actor, for alleged rape.

Princess accused the actor of defiling a 14-year-old girl in her care, and he was apprehended.