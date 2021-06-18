TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh,…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the…

Crossdresser, James Brown gives his life to Christ (Video)

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

‘She Went Naked In front Of Him Many Times’- Niece discloses why Princess wants to tarnish Baba Ijesha’s image

News
By San

A family member of troubled Nollywood star Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, has revealed why Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, is attempting to smear the actor’s reputation.

Princess wants to destroy the actor’s reputation because of his burgeoning fame, according to Ewatomilola Ayeni, a self-proclaimed niece of Baba Ijesha.

While speaking to journalists at the Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, Ayeni revealed this.

READ ALSO

Princess’s Ex Husband, Shola Jeremiah makes new…

‘I am never backing down’ – Iyabo Ojo responds to Baba…

She claims the actor is not a pedophile because she lived with him and he never sexually abused her.

Ewatomilola Ayeni alleged that Princess severally went naked before Baba Ijesha while seducing him.

Read; More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating evidence against him surfaces (video)

Ayeni urged the government to carry out a proper investigation on the allegation against Baba Ijesha.

“I have lived with him all my life and he never abused me. They want to tarnish his image because of his fame.

“The government should ensure that the innocent does not die in the place of the guilty because anyone who hears one side of the matter without hearing the other side is evil, because he (Baba Ijesha) knows nothing about this case,” she said.

On April 22, 2021, the Lagos State Police Command arrested Baba Ijesha, a comedy actor, for alleged rape.

Princess accused the actor of defiling a 14-year-old girl in her care, and he was apprehended.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father a fairly used…

Bobrisky reveals what caused his fight with bestie, Tonto Dikeh, days after…

‘Why I won’t respond to anyone who speaks ill about me’…

Lady publicly proposes to Bobrisky, says she wants to spend the rest of her life…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘She Went Naked In front Of Him Many Times’- Niece discloses why…

Couples arrested for questioning after being caught making out in a public park…

‘I go kill una’ – Paul of Psquare promises his fans

“I will choose him over and over again” – Toyin Lawani says why Laycon is her…

Disturbing video of a boy pleading for mercy as he is tied to a metal cross and…

‘I hardly sleep since the matter started’- Tope Alabi tenders…

Fans react as Prince shuns Dorathy while greeting other housemates at the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More