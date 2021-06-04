TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Should I remove my shoes? – See Hilarious reaction from Odion Ighalo’s mom as he takes her on a boat cruise (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Former Nigerian international, Odion Jude Ighalo has put smiles on the faces of social media users after sharing a dotting video of himself and mom, Martina Ighalo boarding a cruise boat.

The striker who plies his trade with the Saudi Arabian side, Al Shabab FC, decided to spend the holidays with his beloved mother as he takes her on a boat cruise in Dubai.

The elated mother could be seen expressing her joy in her native dialect of Esan which was translated to ‘ I have never entered here in my life o”, It is on water one is enjoying life“ Should I still pull my shoes here”?

Watch the beautiful video shared by Ighalo below:

