TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy…

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

Man employs father to work for him, says it’s a dream come…

Regina Daniels’ brother mocks Regina’s husband, Ned…

Singer Dencia discloses why she remains unmarried at 33

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By San
Dencia

Reprudencia Sonkey, also known as Dencia, a 33-year-old Cameroonian singer and businesswoman, has revealed why she is still unmarried.

Dencia revealed during a question and answer session on her Instagram stories that she doesn’t believe in marriage because many people marry “wrong” these days and the majority of marriages don’t last.

In response to the inquiry, “Why isn’t she married?” ” Dencia stated that she is a very ambitious woman, and that marriage and children are not in her plans.

READ ALSO

”I married the man I prayed for today” – lady joyfully…

Bride dies at her wedding & the groom marries her…

Read; “You don’t love old men, you love their money” – Dencia tackles women that marry old men

In her words,

“I don’t believe in marriage in my 20’s or younger. A lot of people married young and wrong. Looking back I’m glad I didn’t cuz the life I see that could have been mine aint glamorous enough, I have too many ambitions that marriage and kid’s didn’t fit in the picture. look at most young marriages it only last 2-3 business days, anyways, when I get married, he’s stuck with me forever”.

See her post below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ reacts after her brother mocked her husband, Ned Nwoko on…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Leaked chat between Regina Daniels and her brother, Sammy (Screenshot)

Actress, Ada Ameh shows off her lover barely one year after her daughter’s…

Killer leaves note after r*ping and killing Unilorin student

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post leaving couple…

Actor, Yul Edochie pens down tribute to his father, Pete Edochie

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Dencia discloses why she remains unmarried at 33

Gov.Makinde reacts to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, states why FG should…

Reality Tv Star, Erica speaks on her biggest regret in the Big Brother house

Actress Etinosa dismisses Nigerians’ claim that BBNaija made Tacha, says…

Woman abandons husband of 20 years and six children to marry “holy…

FRSC advises Nigerians to ride bicycles to avoid road accidents

Alleged teenage lovers seen trying to book a room at a hotel (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More