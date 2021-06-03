Singer, Mayorkun preaches on the importance of saving as a youth

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known by his stage name Mayorkun, has gone to Snapchat to offer advice to Nigerian teenagers.

The self-styled “Mayor of Lagos” provided some precious pearls of advice that apply to business, family, and friends.

He recommended people to enjoy their youth while also planning for their retirement. Friends and family, he claims, can let someone down at any time.

Read his full post as shared on Snapchat below,

“Enjoy your youth but save for retirement.

Your bad character will give you out eventually.

Family can fuck you up.

Friends are the worst.

Get sense for Lagos.

You got something to say? Say it, don’t hold it in (Not me tho, I leave)

Know your lane before trailer use you do driving test.

People wey dey okay for my country no many like that.

If you want it, work for it.

There’s a better chance to get it by work than by luck.

Don’t indulge/tolerate whatever you don’t like on first instance, that’s the first door to see finish/ disrespect.

Sleep with one eye closed.”

