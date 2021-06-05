Singer, Timaya reveals how a man can know when he is ‘Finished and stupid’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Timaya has revealed how a man can know when is a man is finished and stupid.

According to Timaya, any man whose wife has been made love to by another man is finished and stupid.

In his words;

“If they can fuck ur wife… u are finished as a man. STOOPID”

Reacting to this;

@lezeli wrote “That’s why he’s afraid to marry cos all of them have cheated on you…. TIMAYA YOU ARE FINISHED AS A MAN lol”

@dandymccarthy45 wrote “We have more important issues disturbing us in this country. If your wife who is an adult open leg for another man, how is it your fault”

@yvonne958_ wrote “What of men that cheat on their wives.”

@giftadina_ wrote “Says d man dat turned oda men future wives to baby mamas. Just shut up.”

 

Via Instagram
