TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend,…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet…

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer,…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” –…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

“He injected something in my drink” – Lady…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag Wizkid to filth (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians are currently dragging popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid on Twitter.

The drama started after Wizkid made a tweet promoting his new MadeinLagos docuseries today, June 12th, 2020.

Reacting to this, fans got infuriated that the singer neglected the ongoing June 12 protests, but would rather tweet about his docuseries for his personal gain.

READ ALSO

Fans applaud Wizkid for the thoughtful post he shared about…

Tuface Idibia celebrates Wizkid, commends him for finding…

They recounted the period of #Endsars protests when Wizkid slammed fellow artist, Reekado Banks for promoting his album during the protest and labelled Wizkid a “double standard ode”.

While bashing Wizkid, the angry fans noted that Wizkid is doing exactly what he slammed Reekado Banks for, during the endsars protests.

Wizkid is however, yet to make am official statement about the situation on ground.

See tweets below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who has vowed never to give up on his dying girlfriend, shares his story…

What TB Joshua Said When I Told Him He Was Going To Die – Prophet Joshua Iginla

Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

“Which kind of marriage is this?” – Singer, Simi laments over…

‘God will punish you’ – Fani Kayode blows hot at Rev Chris…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Gospel singer dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Native doctor who helped in the murder of the missing NSCDC officer used by her…

Applause from Nigerians as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde joins June 12…

‘What People Don’t know About TB Joshua And How He Started His…

Reactions as Pastor Odumeje performs deliverance on a reverend sister in an…

“Small Antelope, mumu, double standard ode” – Nigerians drag…

Dancer Kaffy drops a thought-provoking message for ladies who actively date…

Nigerians trying to renew their passports get into a fight with the official at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More