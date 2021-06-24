Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity reveals why she chooses her dad over her mom

Purity Okojie, first daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed why she chooses her father over her mother.

The little girl who spoke during father’s day celebration at their house, explained that her mother beats her at the slightest provocation, while her father plays with her.

According to Purity, whenever her mother beats her, she travels to heaven and returns. Purity added that she loves her father very much because he’s calm and does not beat her, unlike her mother, Mercy.

Mercy Johnson, in her reaction, asked her daughter to say what happens next after she receives beating, and Purity responded that after the beating, “she will be wondering if she’s her mother”.

Watch the video below;