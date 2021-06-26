TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murderer, smoking…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again – Leaked voicenote between Iyabo Ojo and Dino Melaye

Entertainment
By Shalom

An alleged leaked voicenote between Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo and former senator, Dino Melaye has surfaced on social media.

Gistlovers who shared the voicenote on Instagram, claimed that Iyabo Ojo was heard telling Dino to stop denying her in public or else she will stop giving him her body.

Gistlovers wrote;

READ ALSO

(Video) Actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates son’s birthday…

Iyabo Ojo former PA, Gbeminiyi, accused of ruining her…

“dey talk #yabdin matter Una think say i Dey lie,I tell Una say Dino collect my wife Una Dey use me laugh,now this is the confirmation say I no lie ontop Dino head o🤣🤣🤣As God go butter my bread,God don make them fight,I can now have my wife 💃💃💃💃💃

According to our source and the voice note played up there,Na Miwa Kayanamata and Biodun Omorborty make Dino and Iyabo fight,wey GLB NATION don go dey price Aso Ebi for #yabdin2020 naso Miwa and Omorborty Carry big yansh come chance Iyabo,let the biggest yansh wins🤣🤣🤣🤣

I keep educating people on here,calm down you are doing well,no let anybody tension you on this gram🤣🤣one thing I like Dino about be say him share the house round 🤣🤣🤣They are all Landladies,

In the Voice note shared above you can hear Iyabo warning Dino to stop denying her and stop saying negative things about her to Miwa and Omorborty(his girlfriends)and vowed never to allow Dino knack am again😭😭Iyabo wey me dey keep,Dino don enter am anyhow😭😭❤️well we meuveeee,

in the voice note that was shared to my source by Iyabo’s supposed bestie,you can hear her laughing out loud at the background and mocking her friend.Well enough said over the years,young entrepreneurs who are legit and striving,keep up the work,don’t be tensioned by anyone,

even business owners ways no pure nowadays,just keep grinding,someday fortune will smile on y’all,I come in peace,Abeg if you be blog and you wan repost,Biko give me my deserved credit o,make bab wire no shock Una to death,igi ewedu oni wo pawa o,PART 2 coming soon”

Listen to voicenote below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder…

UNILAG Senior lecturer speaks on 21-year-old Chidimma Ojukwu’s case

13 Things You Should Know About Chidinma Ojukwu, The Alleged Killer Of Super TV…

Meet Brenda Ataga, the successful, beautiful wife of SuperTV CEO, who was…

BBNaija Reunion: “It was wack” – TolaniBaj shades Prince over their sexual…

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in Prison for murdering George Floyd…

Stop denying me in public or I won’t let you sleep with me again –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More