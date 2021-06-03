‘Stupid law makers’ – Mercy Aigbe reacts as lawmakers consider a change of name for Nigeria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has blasted Nigerian lawmakers for considering a change of name for the country.

This comes after the House of Representatives’ Special Committee on Constitution Review has received a proposal to change Nigeria’s name to the United African Republic.

According to Mercy, the lawmakers are stupid and a change of name is not what the country needs now.

Taking to her official Instagram page to say this, the 43-year-old said;

“So I hear some people are proposing that Nigeria should be given a new name! Abeg is the name issue? Abi will change the name to solve our numerous problems??? Walai I am tired of these stupid lawmakers, exasperated with the system. Me and my Thots! This country hen.”

