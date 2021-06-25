TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murder, smoking weed goes viral on social media

News
By San

A video of the alleged murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu smoking weed has gone viral on social media.

The 21-year-old as popularly described by netizens to be too innocent to commit such heinous crime has been spotted smoking what appears to be marijuana.

Recall that the UNILAG undergraduate was arrested for allegedly killing Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

READ ALSO

‘I Started Robbing From Age Seven, Hoped To Be Popular…

JUST IN: FG bans Twitter in Nigeria

A video of Chidinma heavily smoking has now gone viral on social media and users have mixed reactions over the scenes

Watch below:

In other news, the University of Lagos has reacted to allegations that Chidinma who is said to be a 300-level student of the institution,  murdered Super TV Ceo, Usifo Ataga.

According to Punch, all efforts to confirm if Chidinma was a student of the insitution proved abortive.

This is because the spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, refused to confirm if Chidinma was indeed a student of the institution.

“You did not contact me before. You are just doing so now after you had published it on your website. We have no comments,” she angrily responded.

When challenged with the fact that the parade was a live broadcast, the UNILAG spokesperson remained adamant, insisting that the name of the institution should not have been mentioned.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Super TV CEO: Video of Chidinma the alleged murder, smoking weed goes viral on…

Just like Peter of Psquare, actor Mike Ezuruonye bags honorary Doctorate degree

‘Pretenders and hypocrites’ – Etinosa blasts unfaithful men

A BBNaija housemate will set the house ablaze – Pastor prophesies (Details)

Unilag reacts to arrest of 300-level student, Chidinma over the murder of Super…

Nkechi Blessing, others react to the case of 50-year-old CEO murdered by his…

Duncan Mighty shares video kissing his new lover, months after accusing his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More